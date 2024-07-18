Insider Buying: Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) Major Shareholder Acquires 62,500 Shares of Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corp Nvidia bought 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,676,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,707,616. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Serve Robotics Trading Up 12.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SERV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,023,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,351. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51. Serve Robotics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $4.96.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

