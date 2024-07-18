Insider Selling: Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS) EVP Sells $20,000.00 in Stock

Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) EVP Gregory Francis William Gocal sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 318,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gregory Francis William Gocal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Gregory Francis William Gocal sold 2,000 shares of Cibus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $20,020.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Gregory Francis William Gocal sold 2,000 shares of Cibus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

Cibus Stock Performance

Shares of CBUS stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. Cibus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $16.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cibus

Cibus ( NASDAQ:CBUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Cibus had a negative net margin of 12,313.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cibus, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cibus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Cibus in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Cibus in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cibus in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cibus by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cibus in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

About Cibus

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

