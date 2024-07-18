Insider Selling: Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Senior Officer Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gernot Wober sold 50,000 shares of Discovery Silver stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total value of C$53,160.00.

Gernot Wober also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Gernot Wober sold 75,000 shares of Discovery Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total value of C$76,245.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Gernot Wober sold 40,000 shares of Discovery Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total value of C$42,400.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Gernot Wober acquired 112,600 shares of Discovery Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,356.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Gernot Wober sold 100,000 shares of Discovery Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.96, for a total value of C$96,000.00.

Discovery Silver Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of CVE:DSV opened at C$1.33 on Thursday. Discovery Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.87 and a 1 year high of C$2.16. The company has a market cap of C$467.15 million and a PE ratio of -11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Eight Capital boosted their price target on Discovery Silver from C$2.65 to C$2.70 in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

About Discovery Silver

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

Featured Articles

