Insider Selling: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells $25,461.00 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 12,300 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $25,461.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,655,005.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,550 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $25,872.00.

On Monday, July 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,874 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $24,636.04.

On Friday, July 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,660 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $24,656.80.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 16,474 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $24,711.00.

On Monday, July 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 16,200 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $24,786.00.

On Friday, June 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,630 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $24,778.70.

On Wednesday, June 26th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,300 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $24,613.00.

On Monday, June 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,860 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $24,615.60.

On Thursday, June 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 18,430 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $24,327.60.

On Monday, June 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,072 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $14,836.48.

Expensify Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $181.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. Expensify, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $8.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXFY. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

