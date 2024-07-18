Insider Selling: Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CEO Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $81,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Littelfuse Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $268.77. 2,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,100. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.65. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $309.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $535.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LFUS shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 12.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,018,000 after acquiring an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

