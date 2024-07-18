Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CEO Sells $7,487,274.12 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.38, for a total value of $7,487,274.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,178,793.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

On Tuesday, July 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,712 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.27, for a total value of $859,886.24.

On Monday, July 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.75, for a total value of $8,864,586.50.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.87, for a total value of $8,916,696.74.

On Friday, July 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,727 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.87, for a total value of $4,615,448.49.

On Monday, July 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.08, for a total value of $8,402,442.16.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.10, for a total value of $8,502,988.20.

On Friday, June 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $8,600,861.92.

On Monday, June 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 9,760 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.87, for a total value of $4,908,011.20.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.88, for a total value of $8,532,717.76.

On Friday, June 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,054 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.05, for a total value of $1,029,156.70.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of META stock opened at $461.99 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.38 and a 12-month high of $542.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $493.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $545.00 price objective (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on META

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockingstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the second quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.2% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 122.2% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.