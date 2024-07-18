Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Sells $100,800.00 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tien Tzuo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zuora alerts:

On Monday, July 15th, Tien Tzuo sold 81,731 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $739,665.55.

On Monday, July 8th, Tien Tzuo sold 114,825 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,039,166.25.

On Monday, July 1st, Tien Tzuo sold 70,833 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $689,205.09.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Tien Tzuo sold 239,198 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $2,258,029.12.

Zuora Price Performance

NYSE ZUO opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.80 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Zuora

Institutional Trading of Zuora

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zuora by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,742,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,715,000 after acquiring an additional 822,085 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Zuora by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zuora by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 670,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 41,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.