Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Sells $739,665.55 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,731 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $739,665.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tien Tzuo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Tien Tzuo sold 11,200 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $100,800.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Tien Tzuo sold 114,825 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,039,166.25.

On Monday, July 1st, Tien Tzuo sold 70,833 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $689,205.09.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Tien Tzuo sold 239,198 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $2,258,029.12.

Zuora Price Performance

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. Zuora had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $109.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.80 million. Analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Zuora by 25.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 18.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZUO. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

