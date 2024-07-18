Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Sets New 1-Year High at $216.15

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $216.15 and last traded at $215.73, with a volume of 22431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.52.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.82.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $538,532.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,026.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total value of $86,620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,061,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,844,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $538,532.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,026.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 462,750 shares of company stock worth $89,169,833. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

