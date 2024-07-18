Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Shares Gap Down to $8.70

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $8.47. Intchains Group shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 2,190 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Intchains Group in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
Intchains Group Stock Up 2.2 %
Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 56.73%.
Intchains Group Company Profile
Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.
