Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 293,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 174,936 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $34,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. North Growth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,155,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the first quarter worth approximately $786,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Integer by 3,260.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 285,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,281,000 after purchasing an additional 276,944 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter worth $18,697,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Integer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 421,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,776 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Integer

In other news, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $35,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,741. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $35,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,741. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,936 shares of company stock worth $2,130,937. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ITGR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Integer in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on Integer in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

Integer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $124.39 on Thursday. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.40 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

