Intel Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) – Northland Capmk cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intel in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now expects that the chip maker will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Intel alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Intel Trading Up 0.3 %

Intel stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.05. Intel has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 82,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 25,428 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 154,605 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Intel by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 14,177 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.