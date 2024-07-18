Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Interactive Brokers Group has a payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to earn $6.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $123.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.63 and a 200 day moving average of $110.82. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $72.60 and a 12 month high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

