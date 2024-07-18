Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.
Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 1.1 %
IBKR traded down $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $122.00. The company had a trading volume of 303,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,044. The firm has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $129.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.82.
Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Interactive Brokers Group
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.
