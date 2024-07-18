Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $405,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $4,101,040,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $11,600,970,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,882,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $547,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,128 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,591,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $647,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,918,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $596,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,691 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,954,455. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $3.20 on Thursday, reaching $179.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,184,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,487,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $118.68 and a one year high of $193.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.04 and its 200 day moving average is $160.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.38.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

