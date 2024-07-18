Interchange Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 354.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,427,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,176 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $419,921,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $107,385,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,107.9% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 246,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,743,000 after purchasing an additional 235,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 262,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,366,000 after purchasing an additional 191,206 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $241.39. 3,784,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,627,683. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $144.40 and a 1 year high of $267.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.89 and a 200 day moving average of $221.94.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares Semiconductor ETF
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
