Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Short Interest Update

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the June 15th total of 4,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.07.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $149.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $149.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,181,408.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,937,674. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

