Interfor (TSE:IFP) Downgraded by CIBC to Neutral

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$22.00. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.83% from the company’s current price.

IFP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James cut Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Interfor from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.83.

Interfor Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of IFP stock traded down C$0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,230. The stock has a market capitalization of C$850.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.64. Interfor has a one year low of C$15.35 and a one year high of C$26.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Interfor had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of C$813.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Interfor will post 2.8616667 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Interfor

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 5,510 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,037.91. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

Further Reading

