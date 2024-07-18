International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading 1.6% Higher

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $186.60 and last traded at $185.80. Approximately 795,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,414,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.53.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $170.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.