Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $423.37.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $426.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $151.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.94, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $449.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $99,567.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.