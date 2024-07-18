Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 82,650 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 48,320 shares.The stock last traded at $93.76 and had previously closed at $91.81.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.07 and a 200-day moving average of $86.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0821 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.
