Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 82,650 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 48,320 shares.The stock last traded at $93.76 and had previously closed at $91.81.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.07 and a 200-day moving average of $86.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0821 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,003,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,562,000 after buying an additional 436,806 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 51.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

