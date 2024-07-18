Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 36,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 18,587 shares.The stock last traded at $33.64 and had previously closed at $33.52.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $520.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDN. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,210,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,172,000 after purchasing an additional 344,206 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 292,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,501,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $691,000. Finally, MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter worth about $478,000.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

