Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.93

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.93 and last traded at $47.87, with a volume of 14421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.84.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $715.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.40.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.