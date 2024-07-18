iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.96. 3,105,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,945,022. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $82.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.62. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2704 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

