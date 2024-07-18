iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lessened by MB Generational Wealth LLC

MB Generational Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.5% of MB Generational Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. MB Generational Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after buying an additional 1,118,746 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after buying an additional 146,157 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,117,000 after buying an additional 50,070 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,446,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,487,000 after buying an additional 228,840 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IVV traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $555.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,419,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,189,525. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $542.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.32. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $568.24. The stock has a market cap of $479.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

