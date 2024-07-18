iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by JDM Financial Group LLC

JDM Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 335.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

IJH traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.67. 8,632,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,658,362. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.85. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The company has a market cap of $84.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

