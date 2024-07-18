iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Stock Price Up 1.3%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.13 and last traded at $45.10. Approximately 90,483 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 149,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.51.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average is $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $393.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 99,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 38,895 shares during the period.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (HEWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap Japanese stocks, while fully hedging out its exposure to the yen relative to the US dollar. HEWJ was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

