iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.56

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.56 and last traded at $61.53, with a volume of 78430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.78.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average of $58.57.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.1582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XT. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,696,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,186,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,139,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 23,967 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 20,909 shares during the period.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

