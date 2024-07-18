iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.56

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.56 and last traded at $61.53, with a volume of 78430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.78.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average of $58.57.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.1582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile
The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.
