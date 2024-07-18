iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,095 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 938.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 580,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,526. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

