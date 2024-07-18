iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,262,958 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 296% from the previous session’s volume of 318,883 shares.The stock last traded at $22.92 and had previously closed at $22.88.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

