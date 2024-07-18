iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 165,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 99,654 shares.The stock last traded at $39.60 and had previously closed at $39.61.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average of $39.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 31,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

