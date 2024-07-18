iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.83

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.83 and last traded at $38.78, with a volume of 166505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average is $37.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Canada ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWC. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.