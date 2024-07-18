iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. City State Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,135 shares. The firm has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.42. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.