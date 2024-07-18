iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Raised by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,694 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,135 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.39 and its 200 day moving average is $161.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

