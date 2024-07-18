iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,102,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,850,069,000 after acquiring an additional 103,652 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341,407 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,202,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,077,000 after purchasing an additional 156,995 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,883,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22,908 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after buying an additional 2,690,769 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded down $2.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $363.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $382.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $357.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

