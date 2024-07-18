iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $114.63

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $114.63 and last traded at $114.27, with a volume of 70685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.59.
iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.3 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,271,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $20,118,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Why This Leading Health Stock is a Buy No Matter the Market Move
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Microsoft Stock: If You’re Still On The Fence, Read This
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Airline Giant Beats EPS Expectations, Signals Capacity Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.