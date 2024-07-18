iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $114.63

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $114.63 and last traded at $114.27, with a volume of 70685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.59.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,271,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $20,118,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.