J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $20,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 99.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.88. The company had a trading volume of 883,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,255. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.45.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on JBHT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.