Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,914 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.85% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $107,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 1.0 %

JKHY stock traded down $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $168.05. 243,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,044. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $178.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

