Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.78

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.78 and last traded at C$3.74, with a volume of 71779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.65.

Separately, Ventum Financial increased their price objective on Jaguar Mining from C$2.35 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The company has a market cap of C$295.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.37.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$43.92 million during the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Equities analysts expect that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.5763052 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 86,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,576.20. Insiders purchased 160,258 shares of company stock worth $405,449 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

