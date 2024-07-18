JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Short Interest Update

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the June 15th total of 7,770,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 925,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,385,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,535,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 137,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 47,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBGS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.39. 391,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,304. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.36%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

