JBR Co Financial Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 396.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 277,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 27,939 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 77,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.15. The stock had a trading volume of 208,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $82.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.64.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

