JBR Co Financial Management Inc Has $2.18 Million Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc lessened its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. OGE Energy comprises about 1.7% of JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Boston Partners bought a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $128,381,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,177,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,986,000 after acquiring an additional 93,916 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,873,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,435,000 after purchasing an additional 59,329 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,589,000 after purchasing an additional 144,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on OGE. Barclays boosted their price target on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE OGE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.02. 970,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.51. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $37.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.52. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.26). OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.77%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

