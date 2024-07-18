JBR Co Financial Management Inc Increases Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 205.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 2.6% of JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQM. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,758,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,122. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $207.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.24 and a 200 day moving average of $182.95.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

