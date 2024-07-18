JBR Co Financial Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF makes up 1.3% of JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. JBR Co Financial Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYJ traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.39. 51,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.53 and its 200-day moving average is $120.11. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

