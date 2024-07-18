JBR Co Financial Management Inc Purchases New Position in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc bought a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000.
Shares of FLIN stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $40.82. 131,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,646. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $41.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52.
The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
