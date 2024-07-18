JBR Co Financial Management Inc Purchases New Position in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc bought a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000.

Get Franklin FTSE India ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLIN stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $40.82. 131,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,646. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $41.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.