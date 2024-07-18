JDM Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

JDM Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.2% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.27. 2,270,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,805. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $84.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

