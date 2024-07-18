JDM Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

JDM Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,924,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,920,000 after buying an additional 40,387 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,478,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,476,000 after acquiring an additional 92,909 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,145.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,688,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,813 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,285.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,640,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,601,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,259,000 after acquiring an additional 862,304 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $54.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,024,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,858,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.77. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.