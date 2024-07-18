JDM Financial Group LLC Takes $444,000 Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. iShares MSCI World ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

URTH traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.17. The company had a trading volume of 72,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,897. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.94. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $114.70 and a 52 week high of $153.42.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

