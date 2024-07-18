Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $174.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $179.00 to $174.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Baidu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie downgraded Baidu from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.60.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
