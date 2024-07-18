Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $11.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 9.54. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $61.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 911.11%.

Insider Activity at Armada Hoffler Properties

In related news, Director Dennis H. Gartman acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $49,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,279.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, insider Eric E. Apperson sold 40,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $463,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,867 shares in the company, valued at $624,318.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $49,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,279.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Armada Hoffler Properties

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter worth $167,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

